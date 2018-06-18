RI Statehouse to emulate bee for National Pollinator Week - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI Statehouse to emulate bee for National Pollinator Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – As part of National Pollinator Week, the Rhode Island Statehouse dome will be lit up to appear black and yellow starting Monday night.

The state of Rhode Island is teaming up with the Audubon Society to raise awareness of the importance of protecting pollinators like bees and butterflies.

According to the Audubon Society, pollinators are decreasing in population due to factors such as loss of habitat, disease, pesticides, and climate change. The society also states that due to the dependence of plants and crops on pollination, a third of the food included in a common meal is made possible by pollinators.

The Statehouse will be illuminated with yellow and black lights to raise awareness of these issues and highlight state efforts to combat the decline of pollinating species.

A rally will be held Tuesday, June 19 on the State House steps at 2:00 PM. The event will include activities and performances aimed to provide information about pollinators.  

Governor Gina Raimondo and a number of other speakers will be present at the rally.

