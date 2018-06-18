Rhode Island will let 'dreamers' continue to get licenses - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island will let 'dreamers' continue to get licenses

Posted: Updated:

By: Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Rhode Island will allow ``Dreamers'' to continue getting driver's licenses in the state as the federal government weighs immigration policy.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to sign a bill Monday that allows dreamers to continue receiving Rhode Island licenses. The bill specifies that Dreamers can't vote.

Dreamers are immigrants who were brought to the country as children. They were granted temporary lawful status in 2012 under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA.

State officials say there are 1,200 Rhode Islanders signed up with DACA and estimate 2,100 more are eligible.

President Trump has since ordered for the policy to be phased out. A federal judge ruled that DACA recipients can still apply for renewals while legislation is pending in Congress.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6  News 2018  

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.