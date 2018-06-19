Jogger fights off kidnapping attempt, suspect arrested - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Jogger fights off kidnapping attempt, suspect arrested

By: AP

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) _ Police say a Massachusetts woman fought off a man who sexually assaulted her and tried to drag her into his vehicle while she was out for a jog.

Authorities say the 37-year-old woman was running in Bridgewater on Sunday morning when a 57-year-old man stopped his car in front of her.

Bridgewater police say the man grabbed her arms and tried to pull her toward his vehicle.

The woman screamed and fought back. The suspect fled, but not before the woman captured a photo of his vehicle.

Officers found the man after he crashed in West Bridgewater.

Police say Gordon Lyons is being held on $100,000 bail on charges including kidnapping. He remains in the hospital and it couldn't immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

© The Associated Press  /  WLNE-TV  2018

