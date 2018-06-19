MA State Police investigate roll-over crash in Bridgewater

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WLNE) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of a fatal roll-over crash that occurred early Tuesday morning.

At about 6:00 AM Tuesday morning, Massachusetts State Police troopers reported to Route 495 South in Bridgewater following reports of a single-vehicle roll-over crash with an ejected driver.

Officials have released that the crash involved a 66-year-old man from Clearwater, Florida that was operating a 2001 Toyota Tundra. According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle, which proceeded to swerve and come to rest in the median.

At some point during the crash, the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are currently investigating the victim’s direction of travel at the time of the incident as well as what may have caused the accident.

Police have closed off the northbound left travel lane temporarily as part of the investigation.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released, pending notification of the victim’s family.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018