Federal Hill fountain revitalization funds included in 2019 budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Federal Hill Commerce Association announced Tuesday that direct funds have been committed in the fiscal year 2019 budget to renovate and revitalize the Federal Hill fountain.

The Association released that after two months of discussions and deliberations, city officials have devised a plan to revive the DiPasquale Square fountain and keep the Providence staple functioning. The news comes as a relief for many, as the fountain has remained a key feature of the area since the late 1970s.

The resolution was reached with the help of Mayor Jorge Elorza, Councilman Bryan Principe, Director Mike Borg, Director of Communications Emily Crowell, and Deputy chief of Staff Theresa Agonia.

Federal Hill Commerce Association President Bob Duva released the following statement concerning the new plans for the fountain:

“We are very pleased with this outcome on behalf of all of Federal Hills residents and businesses. And we look forward to continuing to work with Director Borg on a viable style, time table and functionality to keep the fountain vibrant for decades to come.”

