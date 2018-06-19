Governor Raimondo declares RI National Guard will not be sent to - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Governor Raimondo declares RI National Guard will not be sent to southern border

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – In a statement released Tuesday, Governor Gina Raimondo announced that she will not be ordering Rhode Island National Guard Units to assist at the southern border.

This Monday, the Governor signed legislation to protect Rhode Island Dreamers’ right to acquire a driver’s license.

On Tuesday, Governor Raimondo released another declaration stating that the Rhode Island National Guard will not be sent to the southern border to assist with Trump’s recent policy involving family separation.

The governor released the following statement concerning her decision:

"The Trump Administration's family separation policy is immoral, unjust and un-American. I have not yet been asked, but if I am, I will not deploy units from the Rhode Island National Guard to the southern border to support the Administration's policy that is ripping families apart.”

As governor, Gina Raimondo is the commander-in-chief of the Rhode Island National Guard.

