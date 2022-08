Celtics to take on Hornets, Raptors in 2022 preseason games

This is a photo of Jayson Tatum being guarded by Fred Van Vleet. (WLNE)

BOSTON (WLNE) — The Boston Celtics released their preseason schedule Wednesday.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions will kick off their preseason campaign when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Oct 2.

Boston will then host the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 5, before hitting the road to play the Hornets again on Oct. 7.

The C’s will wrap up their preseason on Oct. 14 when they head to Canada to take on the Raptors for a second time.