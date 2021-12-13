Thief steals truck full of beer, leads officers on low-speed chase through Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)-

There was a large police presence at a scene in Providence where the driver of a stolen beer truck crashed into a pole.

Police said that the truck’s drivers were making a delivery at A to Z Liquors at the intersection of Chad Brown Street and Douglas Avenue when the thief snuck into the driver’s seat around 2:45pm Monday afternoon. ABC6 News reached out to A to Z Liquors to confirm this, and a spokesperson denied they had any deliveries from the truck’s distribution company, McLaughlin & Moran, that afternoon.

The drivers attempted to confront the thief, who led police on a low-speed pursuit ending with the truck going over a curb and crashing into a utility pole at the corner of Longwood & Isabella Avenue.

Police said the only damage was to a few nearby yards and minor damage to the utility pole. During the pursuit, an undetermined amount of alcohol was lost due to the loading door being open.

ABC6 News reached out McLaughlin & Moran for more information. General Manager Mike Norton did not offer any comment.

The suspect is Jeremy Fellela, 44, of Cranston, and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless and eluding police, and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Neither the suspect or drivers were injured.

Fellela will be arraigned tomorrow.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.